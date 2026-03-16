Board Of Education Approves Contracts

The Board of Education approved several contracts at its most recent meeting.

The contracts approved by the Board at its February 26 meeting were:

An updated professional service contract with Learning Ally, Inc. and Franklin Township Public Schools to provide access to Audiobook Solution and Excite Reading early literacy program for students for the 2025-2026 school year at no cost to the district. Funded by the state Department of Education.

A technology order worth 18,680 for Rutgers Preparatory School from CDW-G for the purchase of 20 Epson PowerLite 3LCD. Non-public funds will be provided through the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey.

A quote worth $44,019 from MAP Restaurant Supplies for labor, materials, and warranties related to the purchase and installation of a Combi Gas Oven.

d. A security order worth $1,030 for Rutgers Preparatory School from CDW-G for the purchase of one Verkada AC12 One Door Controller and associated software. Funds will be provided through the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey.

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