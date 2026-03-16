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Board Of Education Approves Contracts

March 16, 2026 Franklin Stocks, School Board

The Board of Education approved several contracts at its most recent meeting.

The contracts approved by the Board at its February 26 meeting were:

  • An updated professional service contract with Learning Ally, Inc. and Franklin Township Public Schools to provide access to Audiobook Solution and Excite Reading early literacy program for students for the 2025-2026 school year at no cost to the district. Funded by the state Department of Education.
  • A technology order worth 18,680 for Rutgers Preparatory School from CDW-G for the purchase of 20 Epson PowerLite 3LCD. Non-public funds will be provided through the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey.
  • A quote worth $44,019 from MAP Restaurant Supplies for labor, materials, and warranties related to the purchase and installation of a Combi Gas Oven.
  • d. A security order worth $1,030 for Rutgers Preparatory School from CDW-G for the purchase of one Verkada AC12 One Door Controller and associated software. Funds will be provided through the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey.

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