Assemblyman Danielsen Conducting Winter Clothing Drive For Children

Franklin resident and state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-17) kicked off a winter clothing drive on October 1.

The “Head To Toe” drive, which will run through February 15, 2021, will collect hats, scarves, mittens/gloves, and socks for children aged 3 to 16 years.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were unable to host our annual backpack drive this year,” Danielsen said in a press release about the drive. “Instead, we will be helping those children who are most in need with this socially distanced clothing drive.”

“The collective kindness and generosity shown by the wonderful residents, businesses, and social organizations brings unity to our community and provides the tools needed by children to succeed in life,” Danielsen said in the release.

All donations must be clean and washed, and placed in a zip-lock bag and left in the designated box outside Danielsen’s office at 334 Elizabeth Ave., on the second floor.

For any questions, please contact his District Office at (732) 247-3999 or by email, asmdanielsen@njleg.org.



