Warriors On The Academic Move

Carolina Chaves of Somerset was among the 75 University of Scranton students who studied abroad during the Summer 2019 semester. Chaves, a strategic communication major at Scranton, participated in the University’s travel course, Italian History and Heritage Italy in various cities, Italy.

The Assumption College Department of Athletics has announced that Colleen Kurtz, of Somerset, has been named to the Women’s Swimming & Diving team. Kurtz, Class of 2020, is competing during the Greyhounds’ 2019-20 season, which began at the Northeast Catholic Invitational on Oct. 4 and 5. “We are looking forward to another successful season and defending our Northeast-10 Championship,” said Richard Ludemann, who is in his first season as head coach. “We have a strong group of student-athletes who have worked hard in the offseason and are hoping to continue to dominate the conference, both in the pool and in the classroom. This team has a long record of All-American honors and community service that we will continue to execute this season.”

Pranitha Hanumandla of Somerset gratuated with Professional Master of Business Administration st the Dec. 6 Campbellsville University graduation cerem,ony.

Harris Jawad of Somerset became an Exercise Science student at Lasell University this fall. Jawad joins more than 580 new students at the University.

Katherine Hood of Somerset participated in Cedar Crest College’s 2019-2020 Annual Day of Service. Cedar Crest College believes that being civically engaged in one’s community is a critical step in one’s life journey. Each year during New Student Orientation, students are provided an opportunity to begin their civic journey by volunteering during our annual Day of Service. This opportunity allows students to serve others while demonstrating learning, connection, and caring involvement in the surrounding community.

Chidilim Menakaya, from Somerset, has joined more than 1,600 undergraduate students from around the world as they begin their academic careers at Tufts University, located in Medford/Somerville, Massachusetts.

“Into the Woods,” Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s darkly comic reenvisioning of classic Brothers Grimm, came to the stage of Muhlenberg College’s nationally recognized Theatre and Dance program, Oct 25 – Nov. 3. Madison Whiting of Somerset was the Assistant Director.

Tejumade Akande has been named to the Summer 2019 Dean’s List at University of the Sciences. Selection for this award is based on completing and passing all assigned courses with no grade below a “C” and attaining an academic average of at least 3.4 for courses taken in the summer of 2019. Akande, of Somerset, is a Doctor of Pharmacy student.





