Warriors On The Academic Move

Hudson Valley Community College student Emelia Abbeyquaye of Franklin Park was recently inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, the international academic honor society for two-year institutions of higher learning. Membership in Phi Theta Kappa is indicative of academic excellence. Those inducted are matriculated students who have met standards including a grade point average of 3.71 or higher. The college’s Alpha Xi Sigma chapter recognizes and promotes scholarship, develops leadership, encourages service and cultivates fellowship among qualified students of the college. Abbeyquaye, who is studying in the Business Administration academic program, is one of nearly 200 exceptional Hudson Valley students inducted into PTK this past academic year.

The Montclair State Department of Athletics held its National Student-Athlete Day Celebration on April 25 and Irving Callender, a Sociology major from Somerset, was one of the honorees. The event recognized the members of the 3.0 Club along with the induction of the newest class into the Chi Alpha Sigma Honor Society. In addition, the Highest GPA award and Team GPA awards were presented, along with the Scholar-Athlete Team, which featured a student-athlete from each program.

Centenary University President Bruce Murphy, Ed.D., has announced the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, full-time students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.8 or above and complete a minimum of 12 semester credits. Locally, Serena Buchan of Franklin Park was named to the list.

Centenary University recognized 26 students and one faculty member for outstanding achievement at the annual Academic Awards Ceremony held on Thursday, April 21. In keeping with Centenary tradition, the event was held in the George H. Whitney Chapel. Locally, Serena Buchan of Franklin Park was honored for Outstanding Achievement in Theatre Arts

The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Sean Healy of Somerset at The College of New Jersey, Julianna Pastore of Somerset at The College of New Jersey and Lauren Tragale of Somerset at The College of New Jersey. They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

A total of 1,021 students, including Tiana Webster of Somerset, received degrees from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania at a commencement ceremony on May 8 at Eiler-Martin Stadium. A total of 800 bachelor’s degrees, 214 master’s degrees and seven doctoral degrees were awarded.



