Warriors On The Academic Move

Danah Lassiter of Somerset received a Master of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing from Wilkes University. The degree was one of 270 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees awarded at a virtual degree conferral ceremony held by Wilkes on Sept. 12. The virtual degree conferral, livestreamed from campus, included remarks from Wilkes University President Greg Cant and interim Provost Terese Wignot.

Harris Jawad of Somerset completed their first year at Lasell University in Newton, Massachusetts. Jawad joined the Lasell community for the 2019-2020 academic year. The University looks forward to their continued success!

Bryant University is pleased to recognize the Class of 2020 who have completed their undergraduate studies to earn a Bryant University degree, one which has more value now than at any time in Bryant’s history. Hayden Panagos of Somerset earned Magna Cum Laude a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in Marketing.

Madison Mento of Franklin Park achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Spring 2020 semester, earning a spot on the Provost’s List at Hofstra University.

Cedar Crest College celebrated its 150th Commencement Ceremony. The event was an abbreviated outdoor ceremony held on the steps of Blaney Hall on the Cedar Crest College Campus on August 15, 2020. Marissa Madson of Somerset, receiving a BA in Theatre, participated.

Shellann Worthen of Somerset is one of 45 resident assistants (RA) at Lebanon Valley College this academic year. Worthen, a graduate of Union Catholic Regional High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in biochemistry and molecular biology at The Valley. LVC selects resident assistants (RAs) from the student body who live in the residence halls and serve as mentors and role models. An RA oversees a floor or wing in a residence hall, serving as a resource for residential students and providing a residential environment conducive to the overall development of students.

Montclair State University congratulates Red Hawks named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List who excelled during an unprecedented semester–including a transition to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dean’s List, issued after the close of the Fall and Spring semesters by the academic deans, gives recognition to students with a 3.500 or higher semester GPA if a minimum of 12 credits is earned in courses that contribute to the GPA and if there are no IN (incomplete) grades for that semester. Local students who made the list are: Teri Hyman of Somerset, Jamisha Richardson of Somerset, Nayja Silva of Somerset, Madison Rowe of Somerset, Ashley Pleus of Somerset, Mariya Davis of Franklin Park, JennyKate Boardman of Somerset, Daniel Forte of Somerset, Khari Foster of Somerset, Shayna Davis-Albert of Franklin Park, Pearl McGee of Somerset, Daisy Saunders of Somerset, Jordyn Cherry of Somerset, Julia Hauss of Somerset, Carollyn Scotto Di Frego of Somerset, Didi Solano Abarca of Somerset, Bintu Kamara of Somerset, Irving Callender of Somerset, Chris Boardman of Somerset, Marcela Patino of Somerset, Nariah Mcknight of Somerset, Alexa Patino of Somerset, Karrington Wheeler of Somerset, and Gabriel Loza of Somerset.

Seton Hall University is pleased to announce the following students who qualified for the Spring 2020 Dean’s list and to congratulate them for their outstanding academic achievements. After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C”, qualify for the Dean’s List. Local students on the Dean’s List are: Jason Abraham of Somerset, Corinthian Burton of Somerset, Elizabeth Cheema of Somerset, Carlie Chukrallah of Somerset, Ava Davis of Franklin Park, Shivani Desai of Somerset, Isabella Fiorello of Somerset, John Mercado of Somerset, Ashlin Miller of Somerset, Kevin Printon of Franklin Park, Kate Snyder of Somerset, Kevin Suresh of Somerset, Isabelle Valdez of Franklin Park, and Kelly Veronsky of Somerset.

The following University of Saint Joseph student from Somerset was named to the school’s Dean’s List: Nelson Hardwick.

The following students have been named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at University of the Sciences. Selection for this award is based on completing and passing all assigned courses with no grade below a “C” and attaining an academic average of at least 3.4 for courses taken in the spring of 2020: Vidhi Dalal of Somerset, a Doctor of Occupational Therapy student; Tejumade Akande of Somerset, a Doctor of Pharmacy student; Siham Naseer of Franklin Park, a Doctor of Pharmacy student; Shreya Patel of Somerset, a Doctor of Pharmacy student; Khushbu Patel of Franklin Park, a Doctor of Physical Therapy student; Krina Patel of Franklin Park, a Doctor of Physical Therapy student, and Julie Patel of Somerset, a Pre-Professional Studies student.

Widener University conferred degrees to more than 1,100 undergraduate and graduate students this year. Among the graduates were: Ayanna Jenkins of Somerset. Jenkins graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, The Early Years with Special Education Certification from Widener’s School of Human Service Professions. Daniel Piereth of Somerset. Piereth graduated with a Master of Business Administration in Health Care Management from Widener’s School of Business Administration.



