Warrior4Life Foundation Awards $9,500 In Scholarships

Added by Bill Bowman on June 12, 2022.
The recipients of the 2022 Warrior4Life Foundation scholarships were honored at a special ceremony June 12 at the Cultural Arts Gazebo in the Municipal Complex.

The Warrior4Life Foundation on June 12 held a special ceremony at the township Cultural Arts Gazebo on DeMott Lane to award its latest round of college scholarships.

A total of $9,500 was awarded to 10 students. This is the fifth year the foundation has made teh awards, which now total more than $50,000.

Those receiving the awards, and their amounts, were:

  • FTSAA Scholarship Award – $500: Tushar Mohan
  • Dr. Donna Silva-Burnett Legacy Scholarship – $2000: Cyprianni Stewart
  • Malcolm & Barbara Bernard  HBCU Scholarship – $2000: Brianna Wilson
  • Myra A. Mitchell Financial Need/Personal Tragedy Scholarship – $2000: Taviyana Johnson
  • Carl & Theresa Wade Academic Excellence Scholarship – $2000: Rishika Boppana
  • Dr. DeForest Soaries Legacy Book Scholarship – $500: Ashar Keeys
  • Justin Miller Family Book Award – $500: Chinelo Agwuegbo
  • Sidney Ivey Legacy Book Scholarship – $1,000 (This is $1,000 with the combination of the Michelle Alford Donation): Kiara Sanchez Estevez
  • Dennis Harris Legacy Book Scholarship – $500: Jael Forehand
  • William Westfield Legacy Book Scholarship – $500: Caitlyn Kercado

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live streamed the ceremony, and spoke with four of the recipients:

Here are some scenes from the day:



