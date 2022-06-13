Warrior4Life Foundation Awards $9,500 In Scholarships

The recipients of the 2022 Warrior4Life Foundation scholarships were honored at a special ceremony June 12 at the Cultural Arts Gazebo in the Municipal Complex.

The Warrior4Life Foundation on June 12 held a special ceremony at the township Cultural Arts Gazebo on DeMott Lane to award its latest round of college scholarships.

A total of $9,500 was awarded to 10 students. This is the fifth year the foundation has made teh awards, which now total more than $50,000.

Those receiving the awards, and their amounts, were:

FTSAA Scholarship Award – $500: Tushar Mohan

Dr. Donna Silva-Burnett Legacy Scholarship – $2000: Cyprianni Stewart

Malcolm & Barbara Bernard HBCU Scholarship – $2000: Brianna Wilson

Myra A. Mitchell Financial Need/Personal Tragedy Scholarship – $2000: Taviyana Johnson

Carl & Theresa Wade Academic Excellence Scholarship – $2000: Rishika Boppana

Dr. DeForest Soaries Legacy Book Scholarship – $500: Ashar Keeys

Justin Miller Family Book Award – $500: Chinelo Agwuegbo

Sidney Ivey Legacy Book Scholarship – $1,000 (This is $1,000 with the combination of the Michelle Alford Donation): Kiara Sanchez Estevez

Dennis Harris Legacy Book Scholarship – $500: Jael Forehand

William Westfield Legacy Book Scholarship – $500: Caitlyn Kercado

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live streamed the ceremony, and spoke with four of the recipients:

Here are some scenes from the day:





