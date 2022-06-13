Warrior4Life Foundation Awards $9,500 In Scholarships
The Warrior4Life Foundation on June 12 held a special ceremony at the township Cultural Arts Gazebo on DeMott Lane to award its latest round of college scholarships.
A total of $9,500 was awarded to 10 students. This is the fifth year the foundation has made teh awards, which now total more than $50,000.
Those receiving the awards, and their amounts, were:
- FTSAA Scholarship Award – $500: Tushar Mohan
- Dr. Donna Silva-Burnett Legacy Scholarship – $2000: Cyprianni Stewart
- Malcolm & Barbara Bernard HBCU Scholarship – $2000: Brianna Wilson
- Myra A. Mitchell Financial Need/Personal Tragedy Scholarship – $2000: Taviyana Johnson
- Carl & Theresa Wade Academic Excellence Scholarship – $2000: Rishika Boppana
- Dr. DeForest Soaries Legacy Book Scholarship – $500: Ashar Keeys
- Justin Miller Family Book Award – $500: Chinelo Agwuegbo
- Sidney Ivey Legacy Book Scholarship – $1,000 (This is $1,000 with the combination of the Michelle Alford Donation): Kiara Sanchez Estevez
- Dennis Harris Legacy Book Scholarship – $500: Jael Forehand
- William Westfield Legacy Book Scholarship – $500: Caitlyn Kercado
The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live streamed the ceremony, and spoke with four of the recipients:
Here are some scenes from the day: