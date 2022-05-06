Warrior Baseball Seniors Have Their Day
The eight Senior members of the Franklin High School baseball squad were honored May 5 in a special ceremony before their game against Warren Hills.
The players walked through a gauntlet of their teammates, accompanied buy family and friends, stopping at the backstop for photos.
The seniors honored were:
- Benjamin Keane
- Dylan Ling
- Dylan Millman
- Sameer Nadeem
- Sahil Patel
- Tyree Robinson
- Jeury Rodriguez
- Ryan Turano
The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live-streamed the event: