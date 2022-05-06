Quantcast

Warrior Baseball Seniors Have Their Day

Added by Bill Bowman on May 6, 2022.
Seven of the eight Seniors honored on Senior Day.

The eight Senior members of the Franklin High School baseball squad were honored May 5 in a special ceremony before their game against Warren Hills.

The players walked through a gauntlet of their teammates, accompanied buy family and friends, stopping at the backstop for photos.

The seniors honored were:

  • Benjamin Keane
  • Dylan Ling
  • Dylan Millman
  • Sameer Nadeem
  • Sahil Patel
  • Tyree Robinson
  • Jeury Rodriguez
  • Ryan Turano

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live-streamed the event:



