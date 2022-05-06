Warrior Baseball Seniors Have Their Day

Seven of the eight Seniors honored on Senior Day.

The eight Senior members of the Franklin High School baseball squad were honored May 5 in a special ceremony before their game against Warren Hills.

The players walked through a gauntlet of their teammates, accompanied buy family and friends, stopping at the backstop for photos.

The seniors honored were:

Benjamin Keane

Dylan Ling

Dylan Millman

Sameer Nadeem

Sahil Patel

Tyree Robinson

Jeury Rodriguez

Ryan Turano

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live-streamed the event:





