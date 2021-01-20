Quantcast

Virtual Open Houses Set For Central Jersey College Prep Charter School

Added by Bill Bowman on January 20, 2021.
Saved under Central Jersey College Prep, Coronavirus, Featured, Schools, Sponsored Content

Sponsored Content.

Prospective students of Central Jersey College Prep Charter School can attend a series of virtual open houses that have been set for February.

The charter school’s application period is open through March 1.

The virtual open house dates are 10 a.m. February 6, 6:30 p.m. February 11 and 4 p.m. February 21.

CJCP is a K-12 school; the virtual open houses are open to all grade levels.

In-person school visits can also be arranged by appointment.

CJCP has campuses at 101 Mettlers Lane and 222 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick.

For more information, click here.

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!