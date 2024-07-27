Venus Jewelers’ New Location Opening Delayed Due To ‘Construction Challenges’

NEW DIGS – The interior of the new Venus Jewelers location in the Rutgers Plaza shopping center on Easton Avenue. The new location is scheduled to open this Fall. (Photo: Venus Jewelers.)

Originally planned for this summer, the opening of Venus Jewelers’ new Rutgers Plaza location has been delayed until the Fall due to supply chain issues and construction challenges, according to a press release from the company.

The 5-Generation, family owned jewelry store will continue operation at its current location in the Rutgers Plaza on Easton Avenue, according to the press release.

The new location is next door to the current location.

“While these setbacks are frustrating, they underscore our insistence on perfection,” Peter Stavrianidis, owner of Venus Jewelers, said in the release. “We refuse to compromise on quality, and every detail of our new store must meet the high standards our clients expect from us.”

The new location will feature modern design elements, advanced technology for a better shopping experience, and an expanded inventory of exquisite jewelry pieces, according to the release. The upgraded space will allow Venus Jewelers to continue its tradition of excellence, offering personalized service in a comfortable and elegant environment, the release said.

Venus Jewelers will continue to provide updates on the progress of the new store and will announce the new opening date as soon as it is determined, according to the release. Customers are encouraged to stay connected through social media channels and newsletters for the latest updates, promotions, and sneak peeks of what’s to come.

For more information and updates, please visit Venus Jewelers’ website or follow them on social media.

