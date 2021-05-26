Vaccinations Available For Township Students

Township students between the ages of 12 and 18 years are eligible to participate in a Somerset County sponsored vaccination program this week.

Somerset County is using its new supply of the Pfizer vaccine to help prepare County students for the all-in-person school sessions that will begin in the Fall, according to a press release from Somerset County.

The vaccination clinic is closed; parents who wish to get their children vaccinated must register for an appointment with the school district office. A parent or guardian must accompany the minor to the vaccination clinic and sign a consent form. The main number at the district office is (732) 873-2400.

The Somerset County Department of Health will return in three weeks to administer the second dose.

Franklin Township is one of eight county school districts whose children can be vaccinated in the next two weeks.

“We’re extremely happy that Somerset County reached out to help vaccinate our students while they are still in school this year and that our office can assist in the effort,” Interim Executive Somerset County Superintendent of Schools Roger Jinks said in the release. “Somerset County’s outreach with the Pfizer vaccine will make it easier to build confidence with students, staff, and parents that we will have a safe full opening of the schools in the fall.”



