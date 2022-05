May 10 was Senior Night for the Unified Track and Field team, with three team members being honored by their teammates.

Honored were Declan Gordon, who competes in the shot put; Serena Rose, who competes in the shot put and 4×100 relay, and Joe Wood, who competes in the shot put. Joe Wood could not attend the event.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live-streamed the event:

Here are a few scenes from the day: