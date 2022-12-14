Quantcast

Two More Cannabis Retail Applications Receive Council Resolutions

Added by Bill Bowman on December 14, 2022.
Saved under Business, Cannabis

Resolutions of appropriateness for two more retail cannabis shop applications to the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission were passed by the Township Council at its December 13 meeting.

The resolutions, which state that the Council “believes the intended sites, consistent with Township Ordinances, are appropriately located and suitable for activities related to the operation of the proposed cannabis businesses,” are for Silverleaf Dispensary, to be located at 1743 Route 27, and Somerset Green, to be located at 729 Somerset Street.

This brings to 35 the number of appropriateness resolutions the Council has passed for retail cannabis business applications since September.

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!