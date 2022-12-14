Two More Cannabis Retail Applications Receive Council Resolutions

Resolutions of appropriateness for two more retail cannabis shop applications to the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission were passed by the Township Council at its December 13 meeting.

The resolutions, which state that the Council “believes the intended sites, consistent with Township Ordinances, are appropriately located and suitable for activities related to the operation of the proposed cannabis businesses,” are for Silverleaf Dispensary, to be located at 1743 Route 27, and Somerset Green, to be located at 729 Somerset Street.

This brings to 35 the number of appropriateness resolutions the Council has passed for retail cannabis business applications since September.



