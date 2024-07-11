Township Students Medal In SkillsUSA Championships

GOLD MEDAL WINNERS – Members of the gold medal winning SkillsUSA Quiz Bowl team from SCVTHS (l to r): Arnav Khanna (Hillsborough), Aarnav Shah (Bridgewater), Vir Trivedi (Hillsborough), Pari Malla (Branchburg), Lily Boguslavsky (Bridgewater), Daniel Yuh (Somerset), Krish Vyas (Hillsborough).

Six township students were among the students from Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School who won medals in the SkillsUSA Championships, held in Atlanta from June 23 – 27.

SkillsUSA is a not-for-profit association that serves more than 300,000 middle school, high school, college and postsecondary students — and their instructors — in trade, technical, and skilled service instructional programs. The organization, supported by more than 600 companies, trade associations and labor unions, emphasizes respect for the dignity of work, ethics, workmanship, scholarship and safety.

More than 6,500 students from around the country competed during the championships in events that covered skilled and technical sciences, leadership development, and occupationally related skills.

SILVER MEDALISTS – The silver medal winning SkillsUSA American Spirit team from SCVTHS (l to r):

Srujan Potturi (Somerset), Kavya Shah (Hillsborough), Anthony Palacios (Somerset).

SCVTHS students earned a total of 19 medals, including 12 gold medals. In addition, seven SCVTHS students were named recipients of the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, which recognizes outstanding community service over the preceding year and the SCVTHS SkillsUSA Chapter received a gold Chapter of Distinction Award.

The list of SCVTHS students who received medals and awards is as follows:

SkillsUSA Championships:

GOLD

Health Knowledge Bowl: Avantika Malla (Branchburg), Max Chen (Hillsborough), Vihaan Iyer (Hillsborough), Veydaant Ravi (Hillsborough)

Medical Math: Vaishvik Vidavalapati (Somerset)

Quiz Bowl: Arnav Khanna (Hillsborough), Aarnav Shah (Bridgewater), Pari Malla (Branchburg), Lily Boguslavsky (Bridgewater), Vir Trivedi (Hillsborough), Krish Vyas (Hillsborough), Daniel Yuh (Somerset)

SILVER

American Spirit : Kavya Shah (Hillsborough), Srujan Potturi (Somerset), Anthony Palacios (Somerset)

Community Service: Katelyn McConnell (Branchburg), Sheena Ravoori (Hillsborough), Adwiti Kolli (Franklin Park)

BRONZE

Medical Terminology: Rohan Patel (Hillsborough)

President’s Volunteer Service Award Winners

GOLD

Lily Boguslavsky (Bridgewater),

Malavika Malanthara (Franklin Park),

Sree Isukapalli (Green Brook),

Vaanya Salwan (Bridgewater),

Jessy Dong (North Plainfield)

SILVER

Max Chen (Hillsborough)

BRONZE

Kavya Shah (Hillsborough)

