Township Student Helps With Habitat For Humanity Restoration Project

HABITAT HELPERS – Left to right, SCVTHS Supervisor of CTE Robert Carrig, Alexander Arguello of Hillsborough, SCVTHS Carpentry Instructor Dan LaRue, Logan Russomanno of Bound Brook, Nick DeSan of Bound Brook, SCVTHS Cooperative Education Coordinator Gerald Mazzetta, Addison Ziegler of Branchburg and Christian Herzog Amantea of Somerset pitched in recently to help restore a flood-damaged Manville home. (Photo: SCVT.)

A township resident was part of a crew of carpentry students from Somerset County Vocational and Technical School that recently helped restore a flood-damaged home in Manville.

Christian Herzog Amantea of Somerset was part of a crew of five SCVT students and several administrators who partnered with Habitat for Humanity to restore the floor in a house damaged during Hurricane Ida.

The house was flooded during Hurricane Ida and the floors on the first level of the home were heavily damaged. The owner had been living in the house, but conditions had deteriorated to the point where it was becoming dangerous to use the first floor rooms, including the living room and the kitchen.

The students and other volunteers laid subfloor in the home in preparation for the installation of new laminate flooring.

“The crew was ready and willing to tackle everything that needed attention, be it the subfloor or any other construction issue” Dan LaRue, SCTV carpentry instructor, said in a press release. “Everyone worked as a team, splitting into two groups to tackle the job at hand.”

This project is a continuation of the partnership between Habitat for Humanity and SCVTHS through which students are given the opportunity to put the skills they learn and practice in their classes to use in a real-world environment, according to the release.

“This group is great,” Adam Capone, Lead Carpenter for Raritan Valley Habitat for Humanity, said in the release. “It’s like having a team of professional carpenters here. It makes my job very easy. I’m usually swinging a hammer – now I’m just making sure everyone has one.”



