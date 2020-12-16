Township Residents Help Others Enjoy Holidays

Members of the Indo American Club, Canal Walk residents and The Sodhani Foundation with their Franklin Food Bank donation.

Township residents are coming together during the holidays to help those in need.

Starting with the Thanksgiving holiday, residents donated so that others could enjoy the season.

The Somerset Run Men’s Club has so far raised more than $4,200 in a food drive that is continuing until the end of the year.

The Club is accepting checks as well as running a virtual food drive, which can be accessed here: https://connect.clickandpledge.com/Organization/franklinfoodbank/campaign/SomersetRun2020

Also in time for Thanksgiving, the Indo American Club, Canal Walk residents and The Sodhani Foundation raised $4,032 in cash and a large amount of non-perishable food items for the Franklin Food Bank. The effort was part of the Sewa Diwali 2020 Food Drive for the Franklin Food Bank.



