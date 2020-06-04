Township May Sponsor More ‘Pop-Up’ COVID-19 Test Sites

A township official said 72 people were tested for the coronavirus June 3 at this drive-thru site at Franklin Middle School-Hamilton Street campus.

Now that the first one is under their belts, the township may schedule more “pop-up” coronavirus testing sites like the one it held on June 3 in the Franklin Middle School-Hamilton Street campus’s parking lot.

That was the word from Township Manager Robert Vornlocker after the first day of testing had ended.

“I think we will be pursuing additional dates,” he said in an email.

Vornlocker said he will be speaking with everyone involved in the effort in the next few days to determine if new dates are needed.

The township partnered with the Somerset County Health Department and Zufall Health of Somerville in bringing the testing site to Franklin.

Vornlocker said 72 people were tested during the session.

The non-profit Zufall Health has medical centers throughout central New Jersey. It’s mission, according to its web site, is “to provide access to quality, affordable and culturally competent healthcare to people and communities who experience barriers to care.”

Vornlocker said on May 26 that the center serves a “diverse underserved, low-income and under-insured population.”

“We’re working with them in that part of our town that meets that description in hopes to see people who have not been able to receive tests for COVID-19,” he has said.



