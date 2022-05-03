Township Man Honored By Greater Somerset County YMCA

Photo: Greater Somerset YMCA

Township resident Bill Grippo is one of 34 volunteers honored with the Greater Somerset YMCA’s Volunteer Spirit Awards.

Grippo was honored for his leadership in establishing a YMCA in Franklin.

“Bill has always envisioned a YMCA in the community and set his sights on working toward that

vision,” according to the award ceremony program. “Over the past three years, Bill has been leading a task force of passionate, engaged Franklin Township volunteers who, together, have advanced relationships and opportunities to deepen the Y’s impact in the community and establish a foundation of support.”

“I am deeply honored and humbled with this award,” Grippo said, as written in the program. “It is my dream to see a YMCA facility become a reality in our wonderful, diverse community of Franklin Township. Our task force is pursuing this opportunity with great energy because we know that so many families and individuals will benefit from the Y’s programs and services. I thank all of the volunteers and Y staff for the ongoing commitment to this vision and the Y’s mission.”

Each award recipient was nominated for demonstrating service, commitment, creativity, cooperation, and leadership toward helping the Y fulfill its mission of strengthening community, according to a press release about the March 30 event.

Thanking volunteers, staff, and donors, David M. Carcieri, Greater Somerset County YMCA president and CEO said in the release, “The success of all our branches speaks volumes about our volunteers’ dedication to the Y’s mission. Their support and devotion are essential to the Y’s mission work.”

“Through working together and their generosity of time, talent, and vital resources, they lift up neighbors and open the door to opportunities that transform lives,” he said in the release. “Each recipient possesses a spirit that greatly enhances Greater Somerset County YMCA and serves as a role model to others by exemplifying compassion, honesty, respect, and responsibility.”

Greater Somerset County YMCA Board Chair Alexandra Rebay presented the awards to those in attendance and said, “The Volunteer Spirit Awards aptly honor Y volunteers whose generous spirit helps the Y to provide the support and resources needed for everyone to thrive. We are proud to recognize this year’s award recipients.”



