Township GOP Club Donates To Animal Shelter

Added by Bill Bowman on April 21, 2020.
Franklin Township Animal Control Officer Katie Nordhaus and Franklin GOP Club member Rob Kash with the donation Kash made to the animal shelter on behalf of the club. (Photo: FTGOP).

Submitted by the Franklin Township Republican Club.

The Franklin Township Animal Shelter on DeMott Lane in Somerset is a little quieter during the COVID-19 crisis. That does not mean, however, that they aren’t in need of the supplies that are essential to the well-being of the animals currently in their care.

Rob Kash, a nurse and member of the Franklin Township Republican Club, made a donation April 21 on behalf of the FTGOP.

When asked what inspired his donations, Kash replied, “Many times the smallest of creatures slip through the cracks of a crisis response. Everyone and everything can use a hand, or a paw, up at some point.”

If you’d like to make a donation to the animal shelter in Franklin, please see their wish list at the Second Chance For Animals website. Donations can be left outside the shelter on DeMott Lane.

