Contracts worth more than $1.3 million for the resurfacing of two roads were approved July 12 by the Township Council.

The largest of the contracts is for $671,940, for the resurfacing of Cortelyous Lane, which was awarded to Meco Inc. of Clarksburg.

The second contract, worth $650,443.99, was awarded to Z Brothers Concrete Contractors of Sayreville for the resurfacing of Dahmer Road.