Township Council Fast-Tracks Ordinance Meant To Mitigate Warehouse Effects

The public hearing and final vote on a proposed ordinance meant to mitigate the effects of new warehouse developments on nearby residential properties was moved up July 6 at a special meeting of the Township Council.

The second reading and final vote was originally scheduled for September 13 when the ordinance was introduced on June 28.

The Council at its special meeting voted to move the second hearing and final adoption vote to a special meeting set for July 19.

The original time frame was set to give the Planning Board ample time to review the proposed ordinance and make its recommendation to the Council.

The Planning Board has scheduled a special meeting to review the ordinance for 7:30 p.m. July 13

For more on the ordinance, click here.



