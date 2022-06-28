Quantcast

Township Council Buys Goods And Services At June Meetings

Added by Bill Bowman on June 28, 2022.
Saved under Taxes at Work, Township Council, Township Council

Contracts worth more than $3 million in goods and services were approved by the Township Council in June.

The Council authorized contracts totaling $913,281.60 at the June 14 meeting, and $2,274,154.55 at the June 28 meeting.

At the June 14 meeting, the Council approved contracts for:

  • extending a recreation and enrichment program from various vendors, worth $400,000
  • eight land surveyors, worth $25,000 per company
  • new tiles for police showers with Artisan Showcase of Tiles, worth $15,775
  • an electric forklift from Tri Lift NJ, worth $89,261
  • two zero-turn mowers from Power Place, worth $23,098
  • five salt spreaders from Trius Inc., worth $38,164
  • a copier lease for the youth center from Ricoh USA, worth $11,605
  • police duty and practice ammunition from Eagle Point Gun Shop, worth $60,439
  • removing and reinstalling solar panels on Construction Code building roof to Somerset Solar I, worth $74,937.

The Council also approved on second reading a $3 million bonding ordinance for the 2022 road repaving program.

At its June 28 meeting, the Council approved contracts for:

  • water meter installation to Core & Main, worth $1.5 million
  • additional surveillance cameras and wireless networks from Dyntek Services, worth $$45,000
  • resurfacing of DeMott Lane from Riverview Paving, worth $605,494
  • network support/configurations from Starnet Solutions, worth $25,000
  • upgrade of Hamilton Street surveillance cameras from Dyntek Services, worth $37,000



Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!