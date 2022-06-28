Township Council Buys Goods And Services At June Meetings
Contracts worth more than $3 million in goods and services were approved by the Township Council in June.
The Council authorized contracts totaling $913,281.60 at the June 14 meeting, and $2,274,154.55 at the June 28 meeting.
At the June 14 meeting, the Council approved contracts for:
- extending a recreation and enrichment program from various vendors, worth $400,000
- eight land surveyors, worth $25,000 per company
- new tiles for police showers with Artisan Showcase of Tiles, worth $15,775
- an electric forklift from Tri Lift NJ, worth $89,261
- two zero-turn mowers from Power Place, worth $23,098
- five salt spreaders from Trius Inc., worth $38,164
- a copier lease for the youth center from Ricoh USA, worth $11,605
- police duty and practice ammunition from Eagle Point Gun Shop, worth $60,439
- removing and reinstalling solar panels on Construction Code building roof to Somerset Solar I, worth $74,937.
The Council also approved on second reading a $3 million bonding ordinance for the 2022 road repaving program.
At its June 28 meeting, the Council approved contracts for:
- water meter installation to Core & Main, worth $1.5 million
- additional surveillance cameras and wireless networks from Dyntek Services, worth $$45,000
- resurfacing of DeMott Lane from Riverview Paving, worth $605,494
- network support/configurations from Starnet Solutions, worth $25,000
- upgrade of Hamilton Street surveillance cameras from Dyntek Services, worth $37,000