Quantcast

Township Council Approves Salary Hikes For Commissioners In Two Fire Districts

Added by Bill Bowman on February 25, 2020.
Saved under Township Council
The Township Council on February 25 approved salary hikes for commissioners in two of the township’s Fire Districts.

Salary hikes for Fire Commissioners in Fire Districts 1 and 2 were approved February 25 by the Township Council.

The salary for commissioners in Fire District 1 – except the chairman – was increased from $7,000 to 8,000 annually, a 14 percent increase.

The chairman of Fire District 1 was given an increase of $8,000 to $8,500 annually, a 6 percent increase.

The salary for Fire District 2 commissioners was increased from $6,000 to $7,000 annually, a 17 percent increase.

The salary for commissioners in Fire Districts 3 and 4 remained at $7,284 and $300 for each commissioner and $400 for each officer, respectively.

The salary hikes passed with no comments from Council members.

Your Thoughts

comments

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!