Township Council Approves Salary Hikes For Commissioners In Two Fire Districts
Salary hikes for Fire Commissioners in Fire Districts 1 and 2 were approved February 25 by the Township Council.
The salary for commissioners in Fire District 1 – except the chairman – was increased from $7,000 to 8,000 annually, a 14 percent increase.
The chairman of Fire District 1 was given an increase of $8,000 to $8,500 annually, a 6 percent increase.
The salary for Fire District 2 commissioners was increased from $6,000 to $7,000 annually, a 17 percent increase.
The salary for commissioners in Fire Districts 3 and 4 remained at $7,284 and $300 for each commissioner and $400 for each officer, respectively.
The salary hikes passed with no comments from Council members.