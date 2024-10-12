Township Announces Schedule For 2024 Leaf Pickup Program

The Township’s 2024 Leaf Cleanup Program begins the week of October 28, and extends to the week of December 9.

Run by the Department of Public Works, the program’s goal is to “keep our neighborhoods pristine during the fall season,” according to a press release on the program.

Leaves can be placed in any 30-gallon biodegradable brown paper leaf recycle bag, which are available from home improvement stores.

The bags’ weight should be limited to 25 pounds, and they should be placed at curbside by 7 a.m. on the Monday of the week the pickup is scheduled.

Refer to the leaf bag chart to determine whether you are in Pickup Zone 1 or Pickup Zone 2.

Pickups in Zone 1 will be during the weeks of Weeks of October 28, November 12, November 25, and December 9, and pickups in Zone 2 will be during the weeks of November 4, November 18, December 2, and December 9.

Place only leaves in the bags; bags containing anything else will not be collected.

Depending on the workload, pickups will occur on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday.

Residents can also drop off brown paper recycling bags at the township Convenience Center, School Avenue and Berry Street.

Plastic bags are not permitted.



