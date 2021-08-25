Tour of Somerville Race Series Schedule

The Tour of Somerville is Back!



The Tour of Somerville, the nation’s longest running bicycle race, is back for its 77th annual event which dates back to 1940. Due to the pandemic, the race has been rescheduled from the traditional Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.



Weekend Schedule of Events



Sunday, August 29th – Tour of Somerset County sponsored by Atlantic Health System Bridgewater Pavilion. The first recreational bike tour for area residents with two ride distances – 25 and 50 miles. The ride has rest stops at four Somerset County Parks and begins and ends in Somerville. The ride will begin at 8:00 A.M.



Saturday, September 4th – Easton Twilight Criterium Bike Race sponsored by the Lehigh Valley Health Network. Professional bike racing under the lights in downtown Easton culminates with a fireworks display over the Delaware River. The 8-race schedule begins at 4:15 P.M.



Sunday, September 5th – Basking Ridge “Greg Cordasco” Criterium Bike Race sponsored by Washington House Restaurant, Scandic Pils & Scandic Builders. An afternoon professional bicycle race in beautiful downtown Basking Ridge. The 8-race schedule begins at 1:00 P.M.



Monday, September 6th – Tour of Somerville sponsored by Unity Bank. A full day of bicycle racing, activities and entertainments. See some of the top professional bike racers in North America compete in the historic bicycle race. Started in 1940, the race normally held on Memorial Day, recognizes the sacrifices of those that gave their lives serving our country in the military. The 9-race schedule begins at 9:30 A.M with a Family Fun Ride.



For more information on the recreational ride and the three days of bike racing go to www.tourofsomerville.org.

Cover photo: Tour of Somerville.



