Tickets On Sale For Second Annual ‘Empty Bowls’ Fundraiser

Tickets are on sale now for the second annual Empty Bowls fundraising event to benefit the Franklin Food Bank. (File photo.)

Tickets are now on sale for the second annual Empty Bowls event, set for March 22 at the DoubleTree by Hilton at 200 Atrium Drive in Somerset.

Empty Bowls is a community effort to raise both money and awareness in the fight to end food insecurity, personalized by artists and art organizations. All proceeds from this Empty Bowls event go directly to the Franklin Food Bank, the nonprofit agency serving the hungry in Franklin Township and nearby communities.

Advance admission to the event can be purchased online at www.FranklinFoodBank.org – $35/adult and $20/child (12 years old and younger).

At the event, you may choose a bowl handmade by a local artist to take home as a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world. In addition, you can partake in a delicious meal of bowl-worthy foods prepared and donated by local entrepreneurs.

For those interested in a shopping opportunity, there will be a sales table of crafter-donated pottery goods and hand sewn placemats and bowl cozies. There will also be live entertainment.

“So many of our neighbors are people whose incomes fall below the poverty line due to low-income jobs and low familial household income,” Ceil Cherill, a founding Executive Team Member, said in a press release about the event. “With one illness, car accident, or death in the family they might miss work leading to a job loss. “

“Missed rent or utility payments can set them on the road to homelessness or impact their ability to get to a job,” she said in the release. “The Franklin Food Bank is a lifeline that allows those in need to feed themselves and their families, and perhaps retain a portion of their earnings to put toward unpaid bills.”

“The Empty Bowls event is a way for us to engage with our neighbors to share a simple meal and help the Franklin Food Bank’s work to alleviate the impact of food insecurity,” she said in the release.

The DoubleTree by Hilton will co-host the event, potters are completing their work in preparing the handmade bowls to be distributed, and local restaurants will provide food to be served at the event.



