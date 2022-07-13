Three More Cannabis Businesses Win Support From Township Council

Three more cannabis businesses were given resolutions of support by the Township Council at its July 12 meeting.

That brings to 17 the number of cannabis businesses that want to locate in the township which have been supported by the Council.

The three newest businesses are:

FranklinGrow to be located at 6 Shirley Avenue

Control Grow to be located at 300 Apgar Drive

Mid Atlantic Growth to be located at 401 Cottontail Lane

The businesses were approved by the Council for Cannabis Cultivator, Manufacturer, Wholesaler and Distributor licenses.

The Council at its June 14 meeting issued resolutions of support for 14 businesses.



