Thousands Raised By Educational Foundation For Teacher Projects

Prizes were awarded at various holes during the golf outing.

More than 70 duffers hit the links at the Bunker Hill Golf Club August 16 to raise money for the district’s teachers.

The event was the inaugural golf outing hosted by the Franklin Township Warrior Educational Foundation, a 2-year-old non-profit formed by “a group of parents, former educators, representatives of the FTEA, FTASA, FTPS Administration, and the Board of Education who were interested in enriching education in the District by providing additional resources to support innovative and inspiring programs,” according to the foundation’s web site.

By all accounts, the day was a success. Lee Schneider, one of the foundation’s trustees, said the event raised between $7,000 and $10,000.

“We had 18 foursomes, about 72 people, then we had a few volunteers,” he said. Money was raised through registrations, and corporate and individual sponsorships.

Schneider said a gold outing was chosen for the group’s fundraiser because “people can get outside and hang with friends. It’s a very social kind of thing.”

Schneider said the group plans to make the outing an annual event, hopefully with more participants.

Board of Education president Nancy LaCorte was also on hand during the event.

“It was awesome,” she said. “It was a great day, wasn’t really hot. Everybody had a good time, we raised some good money.”

“Today was a great day because everybody came together for the kids, raised money for teacher grants to help our students,” she said. “That was the best part.”

The money goes to pay for things teachers need that can’t be covered by the district, she said.

As an example, LaCorte said, a previous incarnation of the educational foundation provided the funding for the MacAfee Road School greenhouse.



