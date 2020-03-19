Third Township Resident Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A 72-year-old township resident is Franklin’s third confirmed case of coronavirus, authorities said March 19.

The Somerset County Health Department is looking into how the resident may have contracted the disease, according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department.

All three township residents who have tested positive for the disease are in their 70s.

As always, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions, according to the release:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.

For an updated case count of COVID-19 in Somerset County, please call 908-231-7111. For Somerset County specific updates, please visit www.co.somerset.nj.us/health

Since the situation is evolving, it is important to stay up to date by following trusted sources of information such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov, the World Health Organization at www.who.int, the New Jersey Department of Health at www.nj.gov/health, the Somerset County Department of Health at www.co.somerset.nj.us/health and the Franklin Township Homepage www.franklintwpnj.org.

This is a developing story.



