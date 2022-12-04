St. Matthias School HSA Holds Annual Holiday Craft Fair

There were plenty of crafts to choose from at the annual St. Matthias HSA Holiday Craft Fair.

In yet another indication that the world is somewhat returning to normal, post-Covid, the St. Matthias School Home School Association held a full-fledged Holiday Craft Fair on December 4.

This is the first time in three years that the full fair has been offered, said even organizer Colleen Eriksen.

Two years ago, she said, the fair was cancelled because of the pandemic, and last year was a smaller version, with no food availability because the kitchen was closed.

This year, however, the fair came roaring back, she said.

“We have about 50 vendors,” she said. “There’s a lot of new vendors, a lot of handmade stuff.”

“This is the most we had post-Covid,” Eriksen said. “Covid really hurt us.”

Money raised from the fair goes to the HSA to help pay for student programs and other things, she said.

“They use it for various items they have in the classrooms, all the programs they do,” she said.

Rachel Scott, a member of the Association, said the fair was “beautiful.”

“It’s amazing, they work so hard pulling this together every year,” she said. “This crowd has been a pretty big crowd.”

Eriksen, who has chaired the fair committee for about the past nine years, said she was happy to see a lot of returning vendors.

“It was nice to see a lot of returning people, but a lot of new ones, too,” she said. “It’s nice to see a lot of hand-made stuff.”

She said the fair also attracted more student tables this year.

“Which is nice, because they worked hard on their crafts,” she said. “This is the most student tables we’ve had.”

Following are some scenes from the fair:





