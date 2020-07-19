Somerset Patriots Walk-Off Winners In Extra Innings

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots (1-1) defeated the New Jersey Blasters (1-1) 2-1 in a walk-off extra inning win on Saturday night at TD Bank Ballpark in the second game of the SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Carlos Garcia delivered a two-run single that scored Sean Guida and Scott Kelly for the win.

The Blasters broke the scoreless tie in the top of the eighth inning on an RBI fielder’s choice by Louie Martini that plated Mark Shenloogian.

Both teams’ starting pitchers had solid first outings of the season. Somerset’s Mark Leiter Jr. went four scoreless innings and allowed a hit and struck out four. Brandon Leibrandt pitched three scoreless innings with two hits and three strikeouts.

James Pugliese (1-0) earned the win after two innings and three strikeouts. Vin Aiello (0-1) suffered the loss after he allowed an earned run on a hit in 0.1 innings pitched.

The SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series presented by Ford will continue on Friday, July 24th with a 7:05 pm game between the Somerset Patriots and the New Jersey Blasters at TD Bank Ballpark. For more information, please visit www.somersetpatriots.com.