Somerset Patriots To Host Yoga At The Ballpark In July

Bridgewater, NJ – The Somerset Patriots have announced that the team will host Yoga At The Ballpark on four dates in July.

Yoga At The Ballpark will take place in the outfield of TD Bank Ballpark with four evening sessions scheduled for Tuesday, July 7th, Wednesday, July 8th, Tuesday, July 14th, and Wednesday, July 15th. The sessions will take place from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm each night. The July 7th and 14th events will be led by Yoga Essence. The July 8th and 15th events will be led by Glow Yoga Center.

Packages are available for any one lesson at $20, any two lessons at $35, any three lessons at $50, and all four lessons at $65.

Interested individuals can order their packages online only at www.somersetpatriots.com/yoga.

Participants must bring their own mat, towels, and water for the event. A face covering must be worn when entering the ballpark or within six feet of anybody else. Masks can be removed once set up on the field and classes begin.

The field will be marked with at least six feet of spacing between where participants will be set up.

Yoga Essence – Tuesday, July 7th & Tuesday, July 14th

Join Yoga Essence for a Flow into Yin class at the ballpark on Tuesday July 7 and Tuesday July 14. This hybrid class blends the thoughtful, fluid movement of vinyasa with the deep, sensation of yin. Movement is low and slow and the vibe is chill. Flow into Yin is appropriate for all levels of practice and is a treat for the body and the soul. Yoga Essence has three studios located in New Providence, Dunellen, and Lebanon. Visit yogaessencestudio.com for more information.

Glow Yoga Center – Wednesday, July 8th & Wednesday, July 15th

Glow Yoga Center in Basking Ridge will be leading a Moderate Flow session on Wednesday, July 8th and Wednesday, July 15th. This will feature conscious breathing, intelligent alignment and dynamic sequencing come together in perfect harmony in moderate flow. Students of all levels will have an opportunity to strengthen, stretch, and sweat while developing a balanced body and steady mind. Each class is capped off with a deep relaxation leaving you restored and renewed. For more information about Glow Yoga Center visit glow.yoga.

Stay up to date on all Somerset Patriots news online; on all of our social media platforms, and on our mobile app. For more information, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.