Somerset Patriots Raise $16,000 For RWJBarnabas Health

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots have raised $16,000 over the past five months for the RWJBarnabas Health Emergency Response Fund to help support the health care professionals serving their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to find ways to show our appreciation and support for the doctors, nurses, and health care professionals serving on the front lines of this unprecedented health crisis,” said Somerset Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. “These men and women are our health care heroes that, as always, put others before themselves to keep our communities healthy and safe.”

The money was raised through various activities by the team ranging from online auctions, PPE equipment drives, merchandise sales of “Jersey Strong “ T-shirts and Somerset Patriots Face Masks, blood drives, and a pop-up shopping event with SYSCO Metro New York.

“We are grateful to the Somerset Patriots for their continued support of our hospital throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, from donations of food for our staff to hosting blood drives and holding events to benefit our Emergency Response Fund,” said Tony Cava, president and CEO of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset. “Their support helps ensure that our community has access to the comprehensive emergency care services they need.”

McVerry presented a ceremonial check to Donna Castronovo, the Vice President of the Somerset Health Care Foundation, on the field of TD Bank Ballpark before the Somerset Patriots game on Saturday, August 15th.

About RWJBarnabas Health

The RWJBarnabas Health Emergency Response fund helps address the growing needs arising as a result of this unprecedented global health crisis and will be used to support our frontline healthcare workers and our comprehensive emergency care efforts.

RWJBarnabas Health, the Official Health Care Provider of the Somerset Patriots, is the largest, most comprehensive academic health care system in New Jersey, with a service area covering nine counties with five million people. The system includes eleven acute care hospitals, three acute care children’s hospitals and a leading pediatric rehabilitation hospital with a network of outpatient centers (Children’s Specialized Hospital) with its multiple outpatient centers, a freestanding 100-bed behavioral health center, two trauma centers, a satellite emergency department, ambulatory care centers, geriatric centers, the state’s largest behavioral health network, comprehensive home care and hospice programs, fitness and wellness centers, retail pharmacy services, a large medical group, multi-site imaging centers and an accountable care organization.