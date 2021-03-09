Somerset Patriots Announce 2021 Home Game Times

Bridgewater, NJ – The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A Affiliate, have announced the start times for home games at TD Bank Ballpark for the 2021 season.

The Patriots will play at 7:05 pm for Tuesday through Saturday games and 1:05 pm on Sundays in May, June, and September, while switching to 5:05 pm on Sundays in July and August.

The Patriots will host 60 home games in their inaugural season as the Yankees affiliate in the Double-A Northeast League. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4th at TD Bank Ballpark against the Harrisburg Senators.

Throughout the 2021 season, the Patriots will take on the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies), New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays), Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox), Reading Fightin’ Phils (Philadelphia Phillies), Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians), Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates), Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles), Erie Seawolves (Detroit Tigers), Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals), and Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants).

The team will have more information in the coming weeks regarding the availability of single game tickets and promotions.

About the Somerset Patriots

The Somerset Patriots are the New York Yankees Double-A Affiliate and develop today’s top minor league talent into the pinstriped superstars of tomorrow for MLB’s winningest team. The Patriots compete in the Double-A Northeast League and play their home games at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ, where fans of all ages and levels of baseball fandom get to enjoy the unique experience that is minor league baseball.

To learn more, visit: somersetpatriots.com