Somerset Man Pleads Guilty To Two Counts Of Vehicular Homicide

Added by Bill Bowman on June 25, 2024.
DEADLY CRASH AFTERMATH – The mangled remains of a car in which two people were killed after a crash on Route 27 on August 27, 2023 sits where it came to rest in front of the R&J Glamour Salon. (File photo.)

A 30-year-old Somerset man faces up to 15 years in state prison after pleading guilty June 18 to two counts of First Degree Vehicular Homicide.

The plea stems from a single-car accident on Somerset Street on August 27, 2023 when a car driven by the man, Amitoj Oberoi, left the road between Voorhees and Springfield avenues and crashed into a utility pole.

Amitoj Oberoi.

Oberoi at the time was an off-duty Edison police officer.

Two of Oberoi’s passengers – Carlos Perez-Gaytan, 24, of Somerset, and Victor Cabrera-Francisco, 20, North Brunswick, were killed in the accident.

A third passenger, an unidentified 29-year-old Highland Park resident, sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the time, according to police.

Oberoi also pleaded guilty to Driving While Intoxicated, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Oberoi’s sentencing is scheduled for August 14.

