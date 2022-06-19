Somerset County Democrats Celebrate Juneteenth In The Township

Floats, speeches and music were on tap for the Juneteenth parade and festival held in the township on June 18.

Sponsored by the Somerset County Democratic Black Caucus and Week of the People, the parade featured marchers and floats making their way up Highland Avenue and down a stretch of Hamilton Street before turning on to Matilda Avenue and into Namann Williams Park for a festival.

The parade’s Grand Marshal was Franklin resident Lamont Repollet, the president of Kean University.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live-streamed the parade and festival speeches:

Here are some scenes from the day:





