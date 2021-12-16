Self-Storage Developer Looks To Fama Nursery Property For Next Project

A rendering of the proposed 3-story self-storage facility targeted for the current Fama Nursery property on Route 27.

An Arizona-based self-storage developer is eying the Fama Nursery property on Route 27 for a 125,000-square-foot, 3-story facility.

The application by 1784 Capital Holdings is scheduled to be heard by the Zoning Board of Adjustment at its December 16 meeting.

All of the buildings on the nearly six-acre property would be demolished to make way for the self-storage facility.

In addition to the enclosed storage facility, the plan calls for 75 spaces for vehicle storage in two areas at the rear of the building.

Each area would be covered with a 15-foot-tall canopy.

The project needs a use variance because the property lies in the Cluster Residential zone, which does not allow self-storage facilities.

Township planner Mark Healey took issue with the plan for outdoor vehicle storage, saying in an October 21 memo to the Board that the various bulk variances needed for it are “particularly unjustifiable.”

“Elimination of this area (along with preservation of the trees in this area and placement of required screening) would reduce or eliminate a number of the proposed variances for the application,” Healey wrote.

Further, Healey wrote, “The applicant should explain the intended operation of the 75-space vehicle storage area proposed in the rear portion of the site. For example, what type of turnover would be involved? Would all or most of these spaces be used for long-term (seasonal) storage of recreational vehicles (RVs)? Would any of these spaces be used to store commercial or other vehicles that would be accessed on a more regular basis?”

Healey also took issue with the height and brightness of proposed lighting fixtures on the site, saying the poles should be lower and the lights should be dimmer to conform with township regulations.

The project also needs a variance for the building height because only 2.5 stories are allowed in that zone.

1784 Capital Holdings describes its mission on its web site as being “to elevate the public opinion of self storage by utilizing state-of-the-art design and construction, combined with professional management and enhanced security, create an appealing experience for our customers.”

There is no indication on the Fama Nursery web site whether the business is being moved to another location, or if the family is shutting it down after more than 60 years in the township.



