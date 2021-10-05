School Guidance Oversight Split By Board Of Education

The oversight of school district guidance services will now be handled by two people instead of one.

The Board of Education at its September 23 meeting voted to create two new positions: Supervisor of Guidance Pre-K-8 and Supervisor of Guidance 9-12. The positions replace the former district-wide guidance director position.

The former Director of Guidance, Dana Karas, left the job to take a position elsewhere, said district spokeswoman Mary Clark.

“With the departure of Ms Karas, the district saw the opportunity to divide the duties of the Director position into two supervisor positions, one dedicated to Franklin high school and one focused on middle and elementary schools,” Clark wrote in an email.

“The bifurcation of this position will allow for more focused assistance to our students at all levels,” she wrote. “The counseling needs of elementary and middle school students differ from those students in grades 9-12 who are working toward graduation with goals of continuing in higher education and/or a career.”

“The duties described in the new job descriptions encompass the duties formerly in the Director position,” Clark wrote.

The Board at its September meeting also appointed Chance Summerer to the $92,000 a year Supervisor of Guidance 9-12 position.

The search is still on for an appointee to the Supervisor of Guidance Pre-K-8 position.

“The district is collecting resumes at this point and will then begin the interview process,” Clark wrote.



