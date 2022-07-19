Quantcast

Rehabilitation Work Forces Closure Of D&R Canal Parking Lot, Portion Of Multi-Trail

Added by Bill Bowman on July 19, 2022.
The D&R Canal 5 Mile Lock parking lot will be closed for about three weeks starting around July 25. (Map: Google).

The tow path/trail next to the Landing Lane Bridge, and the 5 Mile Lock parking area on Easton Avenue will be closed for repair and rehabilitation starting July 25.

The New Jersey Water Supply Authority will repair the Landing Lane spillway, next to the bridge, work which is expected to last into the Fall.

During that time, the tow path/trail on both sides of the bridge will be closed.

Signage will be posted at the Five Mile Lock on Easton Avenue, the footbridge at DeMott Lane, and at Landing Lane Bridge.

Meanwhile, the D&R Canal State Park 5 Mile Lock parking area will be closed for at least several weeks starting July 25.

Visitors are asked to use the parking lots off DeMott Lane or in South Bound Brook while the rehabilitation work is conducted.

The Landing Lane spillway work will entail dismantling the spillway and reconstructing the mortared stone over a reinforced concrete cap. The work also includes installation of gabions (slope stabilizers) and rip rap (stone) along the portion of the spillway where it meets the Raritan River.

The rehabilitation work is designed to address ongoing damage and prevent future erosion of the spillway.

