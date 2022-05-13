Project Graduation Food Truck Festival Date Set

Franklin High School Project Graduation in conjunction, with the Franklin High School Booster Club, has announced its annual Food Truck Festival event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 21 at Franklin High School, 500 Elizabeth Avenue.

There will be a variety of 15 food trucks on-site with many varieties including hot foods, desserts and more. Numerous vendor tables are also expected to provide a shopping experience for the expected guests.

A Kid’s Zone area will offer activities to keep them busy. Throw some hatchets, play some mini golf, shop at our selection of vendors, let your kids jump around on the inflatables, create giant bubbles, take home sand art, get “face” paint, even adults can get a Henna tattoo. Guests will also have a chance to win prizes and money during the raffles at the end of the night. (Winners do not need to be present to win.) .

Tickets will be on sale very soon.

“Project Graduation is an annual event, it is a safe, all night, alcohol and drug-free celebration, that has been taking place in the community since 1994,” Nicolas DiMeglio, President of Franklin High School Project Graduation, said in a press release. “Each year parents, students and teachers work together to generate approximately $30,000, which is required to provide this event for our graduating seniors.”

Project Graduation is set to be a fun-filled night, DiMeglio said. Students can participate in many activities including a DJ, hypnotist, unlimited food and drinks and more.

Local businesses continue to support the organization with generous donations. This year the supporters include Franklin Municipal Alliance, Franklin Township Police PBA, Canal Walk Men’s Club, Brunswick Urgent Care, Bound Brook Moose Lodge 988, WaWa, Magyar Bank, Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach Realtors, La Bonbonniere Bake Shop, Parker McCay Attorneys, Investors Bank, Financial Resources Federal Credit Union, Joy Systems of Somerset and Panera.

Project Graduation has continued because of school and community volunteers believing in the necessity of striving to keep our children and young adults safe on the night of graduation. In fact, DiMeglio said in the release, “Many of our members on the Executive Board have been gladly serving the Organization for over 25 years and we truly appreciate their involvement especially since they no longer have children in the school system.”

Anyone interested in volunteering for the Organization should contact Nick DiMeglio at Nicolas.com@att.net.

The culminating event for Project Graduation takes place this year at 10 p.m. June 24 at Franklin High School. The celebration includes catered food throughout the night.



