Police Seek Help In Fatal Hit & Run

Police are looking to the public for help in investigating a February 22 hit-and-run accident that killed a 50-year-old New Brunswick woman.

Police said Treasa M. Daye-Fennie was crossing Somerset Street near High Street at about 8:29 p.m. when she was struck by a car. The driver fled the scene, police said.

Daye-Fennie was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) responded to the scene to investigate along with members from the Franklin Township Police Department, detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, and the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



