Planning Board Approves Solar Array For NJ Water Plant

(Photo: Planning Board)

Nine arrays of solar panels, targeted for the NJ Water property on Randolphville Road, were approved by the Planning Board at its November 3 meeting.

The arrays will join several other panel arrays erected on the site in 2006, the Board was told.

The approved plan calls for five ground-mounted arrays, two roof-mounted arrays, one array on the water plant and one on a car port, Craig Stires, the project engineer, told the Board.

The arrays will be at heights ranging from 6 feet, 7 inches to 21 feet 3 inches, the Board was told.

The Township Environmental Commission asked that electric car charging stations be installed, but the applicant’s attorney, Peter Lanfrit, asked that the Board not require that, and instead ask that charging stations be considered.

“I think that’s fair,” Board chairman Michael Orsini said.



