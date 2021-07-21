Open Space Committee Nixes Middlebush Skate Park Replacement, Prefers Spray Park

An artist’s rendering of the proposed skate park replacement for Middlebush Park.

Rather than replace the skate park at Middlebush Park, members of the Open Space Advisory Committee said July 20 that they would prefer a spray park in its place.

Some Committee members contended that the skate park was rarely used, and that a spray park would be a welcome addition in the northern part of the township, especially since the Colonial Park spray park – once again closed – has been plagued by problems since its delayed opening.

A divided committee voted 5-4 not to recommend to the Township Council that the skate park be replaced with all new equipment and surfaces.

Instead, the Committee voted 6-3 to suggest the Council study the feasibility of replacing the skate park with a spray park.

Plans for the new nearly $309,000 skate park were presented to the Committee by Township Manager Robert Vornlocker.

The skate park, located next to Middlebush Park’s two basketball courts, was shut down earlier this year after a safety inspection by the township’s Joint Insurance Fund.

“The pavement is in a state that it would need to be completely replaced, and some of the ramps … are also reaching the point where it’s difficult to repair,” Vornlocker said.

“There has been discussion in several Council committees about replacing the skate park,” Vornlocker said. “The mayor had some conversations with some people who are representatives of the young group who utilize that facility. Apparently, there’s quite a few, because even when we close off the gates, they still try to get in.”

The Council will soon be considering a proposal to completely replace the skate park, including the surface, fencing and stunt ramps, Vornlocker said.

Vornlocker brought the plans to Open Space for its consideration and possible recommendation to the Council as Open Space funds will be used to pay for the replacement.

Vornlocker said the $308,000 price tag “kind of put me back in my seat a little bit until I p[ut things in perspective.”

For example, he said, improvements at Inman Park cost $250,000.

“This is full concrete construction … new fencing, and considerably much more longevity anticipated because of building materials,” he said.

That didn’t impress some Committee members, such as David Triggs.

“I always felt that it was underutilized, almost like an eyesore to be honest with you,” he said. “To spend that kind of money on something that is seldom used and quite frankly is a liability in terms of people getting hurt … I don’t know.”

“The question about usage is one that’s a difficult one to gauge,” Vornlocker said. “There’s been outreach from the public based on its closure. Several Council members have been approached by members of the public” asking about the park.

“A new skate park would get more utilization,” Committee member Chris Williams said.

Recreation Director Beau Byrtus said he spoke to kids using teh skate park about the kinds of things they’d like to see in a replacement, and the plans presented by Vornlocker seem to fit the bill.

Committee member Bob LaCorte brought up the idea of a spray park. He said a spray park would be good in that area, in light of the problems experienced at the nearby Colonial Park spray park.

After being told by Vornlocker that the township has a $1 million grant application for the proposed Catalpa Park pending with Somerset County, LaCorte asked if the Catalpa project could be withdrawn, and the application be made for a spray park or the skate park.

Vornlocker said that work on Catalpa is estimated to start in the Spring of 2022, and that a spray park would not be “shovel ready” for quite a while.

Committee member Arnold Schmidt asked if a small spray park could be installed somewhere else on the Middlebush property. Vornlocker said it would be hard to find a spot to put it.

“I’m not sure there’s enough real estate to put it on,” Vornlocker said. “There might be.”

Triggs continued with his opposition to the skate park.

“Nobody wears helmets in there,” he said. “It’s a hangout, really not utilized as a skate park, I almost never see skateboarders in there, and I’m the park every day.”

Williams then made a motion to recommend the skate park replacement to the Council. He, Schmidt, and Committee members Bill Connell and John Herrling voted for it, while Committee members Bob Puskas, LaCorte, Triggs, Deana Luchs and Melba Battin voted against it.

Schmidt then moved that the Committee recommend the Council study the possibility of replacing the skate park with a spray park, if the Council decides to not move on the skate park replacement.

Voting for that motion were Puskas, Triggs, Schmidt, LaCorte, Luchs and Battin. Voting against were Connell, Williams and Herrling.



