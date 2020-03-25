Number of Township Residents Infected By Coronavirus Jumps To 30

Five more people were confirmed infected with teh novel coronavirus, bringing teh total number of Franklin patients to 30, health officials said on March 25.

Mayor Phil Kramer said in a post on his Facebook page that tow of teh newly confirmed are 45 years old, and the rest are 81, 48 and 29.

To date, there has been one township resident who has died from the virus, a 73-year-old man who had recently traveled to Italy.

Mayor Kramer will hold a virtual “town hall” meeting on his Facebook page starting at 7 p.m. on March 26.

To access the live stream:

Join Facebook if you do not currently have an account

Click on https://www.facebook.com/MayorPhilKramer/

Click on the “FOLLOWING” button just under the American flag

Make sure that “SEE FIRST” is checked (under “In Your News Feed”)

Make sure “ON (Highlight Posts)” is also checked (under Notifications)

Please use the INVITE feature on the right to ask your friends to join

Also, in your Facebook homepage “SETTINGS” be sure to go to “NOTIFICATIONS” and activate your “VIDEO” setting to receive live broadcasts. https://www.facebook.com/help/208481212895336

The Centers for Disease Control recommends the following steps to help avoid being infected with the virus:

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Avoid close contact

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home if you’re sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Wear a facemask if you are sick

If you are sick: You should wear a facemask when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a healthcare provider's office. If you are not able to wear a facemask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then you should do your best to cover your coughs and sneezes, and people who are caring for you should wear a facemask if they enter your room. If you are NOT sick: You do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask). Facemasks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers.

Clean and disinfect

Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks. If surfaces are dirty, clean them: Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

To disinfect:

Most common EPA-registered household disinfectants will work. Use disinfectants appropriate for the surface.

Options include: