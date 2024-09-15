Nominations Sought Of Centenarians For Special Day

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – The Somerset County Office on Aging is looking for centenarians to celebrate.

Submitted by the Somerset County Office on Aging.

The Somerset County Office on Aging and Disabilities Services is seeking nominations for residents who are 100 years and older in recognition of National Centenarian’s Day.

Centenarians will be honored at a special luncheon on September 23 at the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater, 876 East Main St. Bridgewater. The deadline to RSVP is September 19.

This honorary luncheon will celebrate the wisdom and rich history that centenarians provide to their communities with honoree recognition from local officials, and entertainment by ukulele performer Roberta Foster, who will perform popular songs from the 40s, 50s and 60s as well as Broadway show tunes.

Nominees can bring a friend. There is a suggested lunch donation of $2.50 for anyone age 60 years and older.

RSVP to Ellen Russo via email OfficeAging@co.somerset.nj.us or by phone at (908) 704-6346.



