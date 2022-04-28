National Sorority Gives Books To Franklin Park School Students

Franklin Park students gather around one of the tables to choose their books.

Members of a national educational sorority in the township for a convention this weekend stopped by Franklin Park School bearing gifts.

The gifts were books which were given to all of the school’s 337 students.

The Eastern Region of the Phi Delta Kappa Inc. organization is holding its 82nd convention at the Doubletree Hotel.

But before they started their business, a number of the sorors stopped by the school to hand out the books.

The books were laid out on tables set up outside, near the school’s entrance. Students were taken to the tables, one class at a time, where they collected their books and put them in bags.

After the last class received their books, the sorors were thanked in a short ceremony.

Members of the Eastern Region of the Phi Delta Kappa Inc. donated books to all of the students at Franklin Park School.

“Thank you all so much for coming, the students were so happy,” school principal Rebekah Solomon told the group. “I appreciate you all coming and showering all our children with books.”

Torrie Rumph-Hurd, principal of Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street campus, also thanked teh sisters for their effort.

“It’s always a pleasure to serve you and do whatever we can with your initiatives,” Rumph-Hurd said. “We’re grateful for everything you do for our community.”

Rumph-Hurd was presented with a check for allowing the chapter to run programs for Franklin students in her building.

Also on hand to thank the members was Orvyl Wilson, the district’s director of school management and student advocacy.

“It’s been said that a book is the gift that you can open again and again and again,” he said. “Books give readers a connection to and an understanding of people, places and events that open up their minds to things that they would never have gotten otherwise.”

Suzanne Gibbs, a retired librarian and a member of the sorority, bought the books for the children.

“It’s a joy because I taught first grade, so I know what it is for children to have a book in their hand,” she said. “As a librarian, we want to make sure that children have books that they can enjoy and that they can see themselves in.”

Patsy O. Squire, the Eastern Regional Director, said it was “truly and h9nor to be here this afternoon.”

Books, Squire said, can take a reader on a journey.

“I’ve been many places and haven’t left the state of North Carolina,” she said.

Marlene Bonds-Davis, the chapter’s leader, said the sorors were “so very excited for this event.”

“This is the kickoff for what is proven to be the best Eastern Regional conference yet,” she said.



