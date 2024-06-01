Motorcyclist Killed In Early Morning Accident

Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred early in the morning of June 1 that closed a portion of Easton Avenue for nearly three hours.

At about 12:17 a.m., Franklin Township Police received a 9-1-1 call about an accident involving a motorcycle on Easton Avenue, near DeMott Lane, according to a press release from the FTPD.

Police officers, firefighters and EMT personnel responded to the scene. The driver of the motorcycle, who was not identified, was pronounced deceased at 1:01 a.m., according to the release.

The accident is under investigation by the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Robert Meyer at 732-873-5533 extension 3236 or at robert.meyer@franklinnj.gov.





