MLK Foundation Community Breakfast Postponed Until Spring

The annual MLK Foundation Community Breakfast draws hundreds of Franklin residents. (File photo.)

Safety concerns spurred by the surge in Covid-19 cases in the township forced the postponement of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast.

The Franklin Township Dr. Martin Luther King Community Foundation, the organization sponsoring the annual breakfast, announced the postponement on January 13.

The breakfast was originally to be held on January 17.

“This year will mark our 25th Anniversary of our event,” Franklin Township Police Capt. Sean Hebbon, the organization’s president, said in a letter. “Having achieved such a milestone, our foundation felt it fitting to delay the event until the spring, where we can have an event that can bring the township together in celebration.”

“The new date is currently being decided and will be announced as soon as that date is finalized,” Hebbon said in the letter.

The annual breakfast has of late been attended by hundreds of Franklin residents representing all aspects of township life. The breakfast is used to raise money for a number of scholarships awarded by the foundation.

“Our mission and goal for our 2022 scholarship has not changed,” Hebbon wrote. “We still plan to provide scholarships to graduating seniors from Franklin Township Schools at the end of this school year in June.”

Tax-deductible contributions can be made to the foundation at its web site.



