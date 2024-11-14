Middlebush Volunteer Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary Sets Tricky Tray Fundraiser
The Middlebush Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary has set their annual Tricky Tray fundraiser for November 16 at the Thomas J. Kavanaugh VFW Post 2290, 600 Washington Avenue, Manville.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with the prize drawing starting at 6:45 p.m.
This year’s Tricky Tray features more than 300 prizes. Tickets are limited, so attendees are encouraged to secure their spots early.
The MVFD Ladies Auxiliary is still accepting donations from local businesses, including prize items and swag bag contributions. If you have a donation, please email dcuddy@middlebushﬁre.com, and we will arrange a convenient pickup or drop-oﬀ at your location.
Additionally, the Middlebush Volunteer Fire Department is always seeking new volunteers. No prior experience is needed, and all training to become a ﬁreﬁghter is provided free of charge.
For more information on how to join the fire department or to purchase Tricky Tray tickets, visit www.middlebushﬁre.com.
