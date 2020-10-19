Life Story: Sondra Harbus, 79; NYC Education Official

Sondra Harbus, 79, died October 18 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Sondra was born July 10, 1941 in Bronx, New York to the late Samuel and Pauline Sage. She lived in Staten Island for the majority of her life before retiring and finding a new community in Somerset.

Sondra earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Hunter College. She went on to Kean College and Staten Island College, where she earned her masters degree.

Sondra was a New York City Board of Education executive where she was an educational leader in New York City. She and her leadership provided placement for children with disabilities in Staten Island. She always wanted to help families in need by enabling children with special needs to get a quality education.

Later in life she loved playing bridge with her friends in the community. She was a member of the bridge club and really enjoyed the friendships she made.

She always liked sitting in her special chair with Richard and watching Jeopardy.

Sondra is survived by her husband, Richard, her children and their spouses; Steve and Jamie, Susan and Paul, and her step children; Alexandra and Barry, and Jonathan and Elaine.

She was very close with her sisters Gaye, and Iris and their husbands Dan and Hanley

In addition, she was fortunate to enjoy eight grandchildren; Amanda, Kyle, Jake, Connor, Taylor, Joshua, Matthew, and Rachel. She was proud of her grandchildrens’ accomplishments.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge, NJ.

The family will be sitting Shiva directly after the funeral at the Burger residence:

3 Marion Lane, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076

Tuesday from 3:00 to 8:00 P.M.

Wednesday from 3:00 to 8:00 P.M.



