Life Story: Samuel Mauro, Jr., 86; Lipton Tea Accountant

Samuel Mauro, Jr., of Somerset passed away on October 3 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 86.



Born in Jersey City and raised in West New York, he lived in Pompton Plains before moving to Somerset in 2005.



He worked as a Manager and Accountant for Lipton Tea, later Unilever in Englewood Cliffs before retiring in 1990.



Sam was a lifelong car enthusiast and loved being able to identify just about any make and model vehicle. He also enjoyed playing pinochle, poker and bocce ball, but above all he loved spending time with his family.



Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Gloria; daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Kevin Brothers of Warren; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Lucinda Mauro of Lititz, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren and their spouses, Devon (Greg), Brittany, Brianna (Tyler), Melanie, Jordan (Zach) and Skyler; and three great-grandchildren, Gregory, Chase and Paige.



Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. October 5 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

For those wishing to attend the visitation virtually please click HERE and enter passcode 084345.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. October 6 sa the funeral home followed by an 11 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Mercy Church, South Bound Brook.

Entombment to follow in Somerset Hills Memorial Park, Basking Ridge.



At the request of the family all guests must wear a facemask while attending the visitation and services.



